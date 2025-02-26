NAB Announces 2025 Engineering Achievement Award Honorees

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has announced that consulting engineers Paul S. Shulins and Dennis W. Wallace are the 2025 recipients of NAB’s Engineering Achievement Awards. They will be honored at the "We Are Broadcasters Awards", held on the Main Stage of the 2025 NAB Show on Tuesday, April 8 in Las Vegas.

Established in 1959, the NAB Radio and Television Engineering Achievement Awards are given to individuals who are nominated by their peers for significant contributions to advancing broadcast engineering.

The 2025 Television Engineering Achievement Award will go to Dennis W. Wallace. He is managing partner at Meintel, Sgrignoli & Wallace, LLC, a broadcast engineering and technical consulting firm founded in 2004. A consulting engineer since 1997, Wallace has completed hundreds of projects for clients including broadcast transmission facility design and construction, RF field testing, research and development lab testing projects, as well as numerous regulatory and policy matters.

A well-known expert on broadcast system field testing, he developed and implemented RF field test programs for the HDTV Model Station Project in Washington DC and built and conducted studies and demonstrations at the ATSC 3.0 Test Station in Cleveland Ohio. Over the years his field testing projects have included assessment of mobile DTV service, interference from unlicensed devices, effects of windmills on DTV reception, Distributed Transmission Systems, comparison of UHF and VHF spectrum for ATSC 3.0 and chairing the ATSC 3.0 Field Testing Task Force.

Wallace has served in leadership positions for the National Frequency Coordination Committee of SBE, IEEE-BTS Ad-Com and ATSC. He has previously been awarded the Matti S. Siukola Award by the IEEE BTS, a Technical Emmy for his work on the development of digital television and the Industry Innovator Award by TV Technology Magazine. He has been a presenter at many technical conferences, including NAB, SBE and IEEE, authored significant published technical papers and represented clients before the FCC for almost 30 years. Previous to his consulting practice, he held technical positions at the Advanced Television Test Center, LARCAN and several broadcast stations.

The 2025 Radio Engineering Achievement Award will go to Paul S. Shulins. He has worked as a radio chief engineer for 45 years. Currently, he is co-owner of Over The Air RF Consulting, LLC, a radio and TV broadcast consulting firm based in Portland, Maine, that specializes in TV and FM coverage studies, FCC applications, microwave link studies and frequency coordination, thermal imaging for broadcast towers, antenna protection systems and ratings metrics. His pioneering work in the use of drone technology for infra-red measurements has improved performance and reduced costs for broadcasters.

Previously, Shulins worked at Burk Technology as vice president and chief technology officer. He also spent 29 years as head of engineering for Greater Media’s five Boston FM radio stations. Shulins is a member of the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE) and has held an SBE Radio Engineer Certification since 1982. He is also a member of the Association of Federal Communications Consulting Engineers (AFCCE).

As a past president of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Broadcast Technology Society (BTS), Shulins has co-chaired the BTS Broadcast Symposium for several years and worked closely with NAB to introduce the “Best Student Paper Award” in conjunction with BTS in 2024. In addition to being designated a Distinguished Lecturer for BTS, Shulins has presented numerous papers at the IEEE Broadcast Symposium, the SBE regional conventions, the NAB Broadcast Engineering and IT Conference and the NAB Radio Show. He has been a frequent contributor to Radio World Magazine and authored several chapters in the 11th edition of the NAB Engineering Handbook.