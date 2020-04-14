NAB Announces 2020 TV Board Election Results

WASHINGTON—NAB announced the results of its 2020 elections to the NAB Television and Radio Boards.

Lynn Beall, executive vice president and chief operating officer, media operations, at Tegna is newly elected to the NAB TV Board.

TV board members returning for another term include: Patrick McCreery, president, Meredith Local Media Group; Ralph Oakley, president and CEO, Quincy Media; Jimmy Goodmon, president and COO, WRAL & Fox/Capitol Broadcasting Company; Bert Medina, president, WLPG-TV; and Louis Wall, president SagamoreHill Broadcasting.

Board members are elected to two-year terms that begin in June.

More information is available on the NAB website.