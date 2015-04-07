NAB 2015 Furniture Preview

Forecast Consoles MasterVision



With more production processes being shifted to the software domain, it’s easy to forget how much of our production still takes place in master control as well as mobile facilities where hardware reigns supreme. Furniture makers are continuing to develop products that enhance our interaction with hardware and improve ergonomics and productivity. Here’s a sample of what will be seen on the show floor.



FORECAST CONSOLES will highlight its low-profile MasterVision console designed for master control rooms and monitoring rooms. MasterVision was developed to reduce console size and optimize operator interaction with touchscreen monitors and equipment. It features interchangeable drop-wells and low-profile turrets that allow clear site lines. The shallow bases and slim-line countertop reduce the overall footprint. MasterVision consoles can be configured to any width or curvature. A variety of finishes and laminates are available as well as accessories including monitor arms, CPU holders, keyboard trays and telephone mounts.



TBC CONSOLES will shine the light on its IntelliTrac furniture, featuring unique off-the-floor design which allows unprecedented leg room while increasing ventilation through the body of the console. Front and rear device “Tracs” allow unlimited lateral positioning of critical monitors. New this year is IntelliTrac LT, a more compact version of the product, featuring lower bays configurable for rack equipment or CPUs, but the same IntelliTrac adaptability and asthetics at a significantly lower price point. The company will also showcase its SmartTrac console systems which feature removable turrets, rear device “Trac” and generous cable core with integral power management that combine with optional height adjustability for any application that requires a sit stand desk. Each console can be accessorized to personal preference with a variety of articulating monitor arms, CPU holders, speaker mounts, task lamps, and other accessories.

Winsted Spectrum ConsoleWINSTED will launch its line of Spectrum consoles at the show. The new consoles offer flexible equipment mounting options, ergonomic viewing angles and easy expansion. They conform to 19-inchW EIA Standards and provide rackmount options for virtually any type of console use. Options include a choice Marmoleum, Endurance Plus and Comfort Edge work surfaces, configurable Base/slope sections, Front-tapped rack rails, high-pressure laminate finish, grommet holes, adjustable leg levers, multiple corner options, removable access panels and optional Versa-Trak mounting system and adjustable monitor mounts.