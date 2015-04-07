NAB 2015 Automation Preview

LAS VEGAS— The common feature that links together the disparate technologies of automation, asset management, traffic and newsroom automation? Connectivity, and ensuring that those connections are seamless, cohesive and unified. This year, automation and media management technologies are branching out to include hybrid IP video workflows, applications that target mobile vehicles and cloud-based management tools.

STATION AUTOMATION

ASPERA will launch a new version of Aspera Orchestrator, an automation solution with new inline file validation capabilities.

Among its range of asset management and playout solutions, BROADSTREAM SOLUTIONS will show off the Harbor Master Control, which integrates automation with media management and central storage for ingest and playout.

Crispin Supervisory View

EVS TruckManagerCRISPIN will demonstrate LoadingDock, a comprehensive ingest and QC workstation for improved workflows. LoadingDock allows users to upload content internally or externally to their facility, create different user profiles with specific privileges to match the staff roles and responsibilities and automate and expedite content QC from acquisition to play-to-air. Crispin will also showcase Supervisory View, a new monitoring and reporting application designed specifically for Hub and Spoke operations.

EVS will introduce Truck Manager, a new software application that detects all EVS devices in an OB van and enables the engineer to configure them from a laptop, as well as IP2Archive, which adds digital archive management to an existing IPDirector workflow.

IMAGINE COMMUNICATIONS will show the Magellan SDN Orchestrator, a software control system for hybrid baseband/IP facilities.

NVERZION will showcase the Component Level Automation System Solutions, known as CLASS, which provides station groups and broadcasters with a flexible, scalable automation and content management platform as an alternative to station-in-a-box solutions. The company will also show the NCloud cloud-based automation and media asset management system. NCloud enables broadcasters to control, store, and monitor high-quality audio and video content anytime and anywhere, lowering their capital and operational expenses. The company will also show integration between the HIT HDL8640 Blu-ray storage and Nverzion’s master control automation system, providing broadcasters with a unified multitier storage platform.

Orad TD ControlORAD will show TD Control, its studio display control and management system, which can control multiple video displays from a single user interface and manages simultaneously different orientations, resolutions, sizes and aspect ratios.

In the automation range, PEBBLE BEACH SYSTEMS will showcase the DolphinIP integrated channel device; the Pebble Web Client, which offers remote control of multiple Marina automation systems and Dolphin integrated channel devices in different locations; as well as the newest version of the Marina automation solution.

U.K.-based firm RASCULAR will show the latest version of its flagship master control solution, Helm.

ROSS VIDEO will demo its automated news production solution via the Over- Drive automated production control system, including the new OverDrive Capricia interface that provides third-party switcher support.

RUSHWORKS will show an enhanced version of the A-List Broadcast automation and streaming system, which now offers support for multiple A/V routing switchers as well as drag-and-drop playlist creation, traffic and billing import, and router control.

TIGHTROPE MEDIA will show v6.0 of Cablecast automation software, which includes a redesigned user interface as well as a redesigned public site for presenting the schedule and streaming content online.

VIZRT plans to show the Viz Opus integrated control room system that combines video and graphics, automation and audio.

WORLDCAST SYSTEMS will demo the WorldCast NMS network management system that controls WorldCast products.

NEWS AUTOMATION

AQ BROADCAST’s news automation software includes QNet, a script production tool; QNews NRCS automation software; and QScript, a script mark-up tool.

Bitcentral CORE:newsBITCENTRAL will demonstrate the newest features within Core:news, which provides a single interface for a simplified story-based workflow to enable video capture/encoding, editing, playout management, digital publishing and archiving of assets.

BROADSTREAM SOLUTIONS will show the Current News Workflow, a video-centric production tool that accelerates news production by integrating video and audio into a newsroom workflow and can record, store, edit and play back video and audio.

Masstech for NewsMASSTECH will show off Masstech for News, which allows journalists to automatically archive, access, share and use content directly from within popular newsroom system interfaces. The system enables story elements—including text, metadata and media—to be transferred together between production servers and different newsroom systems.

ROSS VIDEO plans to show the newest version of Inception News, its newsroom computer system that can serve as a single hub for news, web and social media.

WORLDNOW will demo the Remote Field Publisher App, an iOS app that works in concert with Worldnow VideoScribe and can send a broadcast package from the field to any newsroom system, including ENPS, Chyron, Avid, and others.

TRAFFIC & BUSINESS MANAGEMENT

IMAGINE COMMUNICATIONS will show the Zenium workflow manager, a software engine that enables media companies to design, deploy and manage software-defined workflows.

MYERS will show new capabilities to the ProTrack Broadcast Management System, which will include a new HTML5 front-end.

PROCONSULTANT INFORMATIQUE will debut Louise 5, a software solution for managing programming media asset and metadata including contract and rights management, program scheduling, budgets and multiplatform exposures. Also on display will be Cindy 4, the ad sales solution designed to handle cross-platform campaigns.

Q’LIGENT will highlight Scan, a software-based content verification solution for indexing and search of advertisements or copyrighted material.

SCHEDUALL will unveil ScheduALL Portal, a browser-based transmission feed bookings scheduler that handles satellite, fiber and Ethernet transmission feeds, minimizing unused capacity, maximizing revenue and drastically reducing operational overhead in the selling process. The company will also showcase ScheduALL Connector, which offers a centralized view of the global resource network for both provider and customer.

WINMEDIA will show WinSales, which provides real-time online ad booking across all media and streamlines billing operations through reconciliation and third-party integration with accounting systems.

ASSET MANAGEMENT

AQ BROADCAST will showcase the QMedia management software, which provides media management functionality.

BROADSTREAM SOLUTIONS will introduce the Radar media asset management system, which allows broadcasters to track media and files to determine where and how they are being used.

DALET will introduce the newest version of Dalet AmberFin, an asset management and transcoding platform system that allows users to create and archive high-resolution UHD masters while maintaining high-quality outputs. The company will also show Dalet Galaxy, which is designed for MAM-driven news, sports and production workflows. New features include the Dalet WishBin that enables users to collect, use and share assets and an enhanced Dalet On-the-Go mobile app with captioning and social media integration.

CINEGY will show v10 of its MAM and DAM product portfolio, which includes the Cinegy Air PRO automation, playout and CG solution; and its media asset management, archive and capture solutions known as Cinegy Archive, Cinegy Desktop, Cinegy Workspace, and Cinegy Capture.

DIGITAL NIRVANA will show v2.0 of its Media Management Platform, which incorporates an expanded social media publishing function as well as radio program monitoring and recording.

EVS IPDirector The IPDirector content management system from EVS now features new capabilities including Web-based remote browsing and automated clip management.

EDITSHARE will show the EditShare Flow media asset management, which includes new format and ingest capabilities, remote collaboration, and 4K and single-file-per-frame format support.

FLORICAL SYSTEMS will highlight Florical FastForward, a media management tool that’s part of the company’s automation lineup that allows for acquisition, tagging and metadata tagging of material from a centralized location, which can then be distributed over LAN/WAN to stations.

FORSCENE will show the Forscene media asset manager, which allow users to move media between Forscene servers in different locations; rename, share, and publish media from various accounts; and manage and configure ingest servers from the cloud, including assigning access to media storage.

GLOBECAST will introduce new features within its Media Factory media management solution.

MASSTECH will show the Masstech for Enterprise media asset management and archiving solution that features search capabilities, intelligent storage management and native transcoding.

NATIV will show its media management solutions, including “MIO Everywhere,” a media logistics platform designed to create, manage and monetize TV content. The company will also showcase MIO Core, a media logistics engine that manages users, assets and storage, along with Mio Workflow and Mio Transfer, which securely ingests content from internal and external sources.

NEVION will showcase its VideoIPath managed media transport platform, which has been integrated with OpenFlow, an SDN-based communications protocol, allowing it to take direct control of paths used across IP networks to transport video, audio and associated data.

Nexidia Dialogue Search 2.0NEXIDIA will show v2.0 of its Nexidia Dialogue Search, which allows users to search for a combination of spoken words or phrases within metadata across massive media libraries.

ORACLE | FRONT PORCH DIGITAL will showcase content storage management solutions for both on premise and in the cloud.

ORAD will demo its the iFind media asset management solution.

PRIME FOCUS TECHNOLOGIES will showcase its five Clear modules—including Cloud MAM, Operations Cloud, Broadcast Cloud, Production Cloud and SecureScreener—as well as Clear, a hybrid cloud-enabled media enterprise/resource/planning suite.

PrimeStream Fork v5.0PRIMESTREAM will introduce Fork v5.0, a software platform for media asset management and production automation. The latest version includes updates to both Fork Production Suite and Playout, with advancements with MXF and 4K workflows. Also new is Xchange 4.0, the newest version of the Web and iOS portal into Fork, now with Insight, a comment rating and media activity tracking system.

PRONOLOGY will showcase v3 of its digital media asset management system, now with improvements to the way metadata is automatically attached to assets. Also on display will be Pronology ProLogger, a dedicated standalone production logging software application.

Asset management solutions from ROSS will include the Streamline media asset management system.

SnapStream Social TVSNAPSTREAM will showcase its Social TV feature that allows users to create clips, GIFs, memes, and screen shots from live TV to share on social media. The company has also announced the addition of a virtual DVR, SnapStream Cloud, designed for social media groups and organizations that require Web access to record, search, watch and clip live TV from anywhere in the world.

SGL will show the newest version of the FlashNet content management solution, which includes new cloud-based archiving capabilities, as well as the new FlashNet Migration Service. The company will also demonstrate a full archive using GV STRATUS, hosted by a Grass Valley presenter.

TEDIAL will introduce Tedial Evolution, an enhanced version of the company’s Media IT platform, which extends MAM functionality with new search and indexing tools and a new customizable user interface. The company will also show new features within the Tarsys Search/Indexing engine and Tarsys Mediaset.

THINKBOX will spotlight its latest advancements to Deadline, a cross-platform, high-volume data management solution.

TMD plans to highlight its Mediaflex asset management solution and Chameleon, a new browser-based user interface simply tailored to the needs of a user or group’s role-relevant functionality. The company will also showcase Unified Media Services (UMS), the company’s approach to a service-oriented architecture to underpin TMD’s solutions. Based on open standards, the USM architecture effectively decouples the technology from the operations.

VIZRT will show Viz One, a scalable 4Kready media asset management system.

VOLICON will demonstrate a new Archiver option for the company’s Observer Media Intelligence Platform, which provides simultaneous users with access to an indexed store of content.

WORLDNOW will highlight Worldnow Studio Gateway, a media logistics engine that unifies the workflow between legacy studio systems and digital content management systems; and Worldnow Producer for acquiring, managing, distributing and analyzing content on all digital platforms.

XSTREAM will show MediaMaker, a video management solution that offers domain control, asset management, ingest and analytics.