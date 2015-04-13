NAB 2015: AJA to Loan 100 New 4K/2K CION Cameras

LAS VEGAS—In a move designed to get its CION 4K/2K camera in the hands of users, AJA tannounced its #TryCION promotion, loaning cameras out to 100 qualified shooters who have applied for the program online.



“AJA is known for its generosity to customers with our support, return and warranty programs, and as a private, diverse company we can make bold moves to show the community that we’re very committed to the professional camera market,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “We’ve invested heavily in building out a special try-and-buy loaner pool of CION cameras that we’re making available so that any interested shooters can experience this camera and the incredible film-like beauty of these images for themselves before committing to a purchase.”

Individuals interested in the program can apply online at https://www.aja.com/trycion. Additional AJA CION accessories are also included with the loan program.