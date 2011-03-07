Myers to demonstrate ProTrack Television software

At the 2011 NAB Show, Myers Information Systems will exhibit ProTrack Television, the company’s modular suite of broadcast traffic, business and content management software.

The lineup will include the company’s new MAM module, an affordable solution for managing content, and its on-demand module, which enables media facilities to build, schedule, track and publish transcode requests for station-defined distribution.

At the heart of the new offering is ProTrack Television, a modular broadcast traffic, business and content management system for individual, multichannel and multistation facilities. Serving as the central unifying element, ProTrack integrates with existing infrastructures such as automation, archive, accounting, PSIP and Web distribution platforms to optimize workflow efficiency and preserve current investments.

To help maximize sales productivity, ProTrack’s crossplatform sales environment, e.g., TV, radio, Web, print, events, etc., provides for unified contracts, invoices and affidavits across the entire range of station media offerings.

Actively used at more than 226 media outlets, supporting more than 1300 channels, ProTrack offers a high degree of structure and scalability, without sacrificing flexibility, for today’s rapidly evolving media environments.

The new ProTrack MAM module automates digital media workflows by directing the movement of assets throughout the broadcast content lifecycle. It provides an affordable and highly effective solution for managing content using business rules-based control over digital files to assure content is available where and when it is needed.

See Myers Information Systems at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth N3434.