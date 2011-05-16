Myers Information Systems Presented at PBS Technical Conference



The heads of Myers Information Systems hosted a two hour session at this year’s Public Broadcasting Service’s Technical Conference.



Company President and CEO Crist Myers, CTO Tracy Carter, COO Lloyd Ortman, and Eugene Diana, director of software development, were on hand at "Do You Have a Question for the ProTrack Team?" on opening day. As developers of broadcast traffic, business, and content management software, Myers’ products, including ProTrack, are used by the majority of PBS stations to manage their TV and/or radio broadcast operations.



"The Myers' team has been an integral member of the PBS community for many years," said John McCoskey, chief technical officer of PBS, in a press release. "Their sponsorship and participation as session presenters and panel members helped insure the success of our recent conference."



The convention’s second day saw Myer’s directors of marketing and customer relations Diana and Nancy Carter at the experts' panel, "Meeting the Challenges of a File-Based Workflow." The pair discussed ways of establishing a collaborative, rules-based environment using seamless information sharing.



"We were proud to be a silver sponsor of PBS TechCon once again,” said CEO Crist Myers in a press release. “[It] supports the educational and professional development needs of station staff, while giving them an opportunity to network with colleagues and explore the impact of new technologies on the ever-changing broadcast landscape."



ProTrack TV is used by more than 215 media outlets supporting over 1,300 channels.



