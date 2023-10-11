MuxIP Launches FAST Channels for Cindie

LOS ANGELES—MuxIP, a provider of automated solutions for ad-supported streaming, has announced a new agreement with the Latin American streaming platform Cindie to provision FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) channels for Cindie's services worldwide.

As part of the agreement, MuxIP’s FASTHub for OTT platform will delivering Cindie’s film and TV content to all leading outlets, including, Samsung TV+ and VIdaa sets, as well as to many of the company’s traditional cable, satellite and telco customers.

Cindie, owned by Digital Media Distribution Ltd. (DMD), has developed an innovative brand strategy that focuses on the leading independent feature films and premium TV series across all windows and emerging technologies. Cindie also recently acquired the assets of Paus, which includes a Web3 platform for secure delivery of content via blockchain.

“The growth of the Latin American streaming market parallels the success of Cindie, where we are seeing impressive consumption of premium and ad-supported content,” said Tony Kelly, founder and chairman of DMD. “The FAST channel universe enables us to cross promote our SVOD and TVOD offerings to expand and scale globally, and MuxIP has delivered the kind of architecture that will accommodate our strategy in a powerful way.”

MuxIP uses a patented system for rapid ad stitching and content delivery to deliver for global clients.

“We have rarely seen an independent content operator build an audience so quickly, and with such an array of genres, as Cindie,” said Jonathan French, senior vice president of sales and business development for MuxIP. “The value of their brand is already quite high, and the FAST channel distribution will open new revenue streams.”