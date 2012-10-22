MultiDyne SMPTE-HUT Universal Camera Transceiver Now Shipping Standard

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y. — MultiDyne announced that its SMPTE-HUT universal camera transceiver is now shipping worldwide. SMPTE-HUT is the latest development from Inflexion Design, a new co-venture from camera equipment manufacturer Solid Camera and MultiDyne. Designed to increase the transmission distances of HD cameras that can be limited by hybrid copper/fiber cabling, the transport system extends transmission ranges up to 10 km on two single-mode fibers.



SMPTE-HUT also enables use of pre-installed infrastructure fiber, and supports a wide range of HD camera models, including Sony, Ikegami, Hitachi, Grass Valley, and Panasonic. Operators can customize the SMPTE-HUT system by choosing optical and hybrid connectors that best match their specific requirements. It comes with a seven-year warranty.