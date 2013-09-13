MultiDyne Launches ProGo Fiber Extender for GoPro

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y. — MultiDyne launched ProGo, a new fiber extender that increases the transmission distance for fixed, live point-of-view camera applications and is designed by MultiDyne for use with GoPro products. Utilizing ProGo, camera operators can bypass the distance limitations of HDMI over copper cable, achieving a distance of 1 kilometer.



ProGo is designed by MultiDyne for use with GoPro cameras. The small, enclosure can be discreetly mounted alongside a camera and communicates with a fixed receiver located at the video destination. Adapter cables and dual power supplies are included.