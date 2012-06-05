MTV3 Finland Using never.no Interactivity Suite to engage Finnish hockey fans

MTV3, one of the largest commercial broadcasters in Finland, is using the never.no Interactivity Suite (IS) during 2012 IIHF hockey matches to harvest related social media content from its second-screen app and sites such as Facebook and Twitter.

The goal is to incorporate that content into its hockey broadcasts.

With IS, MTV3 producers can monitor Twitter hashtags and the station's Facebook page to harvest and capture real-time social conversation, moderate the content and directly ingest it into their Hego graphics system for on-air playout. Rather than having to browse social media sites looking for good content, and then manually copy and paste it into the graphics system, MTV3 can now do it all from a single system, which greatly streamlines the workflow.