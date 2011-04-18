MTV3 deploys new production system for sports broadcasting

MTV3, the Finnish commercial TV broadcaster and part of the Bonnier Group, has chosen EVS of Belgium to supply a central ingest and production infrastructure. This will provide the backbone for a newly integrated production and playout workflow system for the recording of sports content in HD on production servers.

The entire production workflow is controlled by IPDirector, EVS’ content production management tool, which is used for feed ingest scheduling, metadata management, media browsing and exchange with Final Cut editors along with transfer to a 60TB SAN. The editors are equipped with an EVS FCP export plug-in interface, enabling them instantly to export their edit to any selected EVS server for playout. Material transferred by the editors is immediately made available for playout control by IPDirector operators and the automation system, even while the export operation is still running.

Based on the open architecture of the EVS systems and supporting all standard protocols, some of the XS channels are configured for playout under the Harris automation system. Playout can also be managed from the IPDirector stations in the control rooms for studio programs.