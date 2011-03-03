MSTV Merges With NAB



On Wednesday, the Board of Directors of the Association for Maximum Service Television (MSTV) voted unanimously to approve merging MSTV with the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB).



No further details on the merger have been released, but indications are NAB will support the engineering work that has been, as the MSTV web site says, the "heart and soul" of MSTV's mission.



I can't remember the last time I saw an NAB filing that involved technical issues such as interference, allocations or coverage that wasn't filed jointly with MSTV.



The Association of Maximum Service Television was formed in 1956, when it was called the Association of Maximum Service Telecasters.



When the FCC was planning the transition to "Advanced Television", the MSTV, in January 1995, provided the FCC with a Draft Channel Plan that would give every broadcaster a channel for DTV to use during the transition while minimizing interference to analog TV. It's fun to browse through that original listing. While most stations ended up on different channels, I found a few that are still broadcasting on the channels originally proposed by MSTV--KNTV in San Jose, for example. In New York City, MSTV had WCBS-TV on Channel 28 and WNBC on Channel 33. As it turned out, WCBS-TV ended up on Channel 33 and WNBC on Channel 28.



Given the history of NAB and MSTV cooperation it seems likely the MSTV Engineering Committee will remain intact after the merger and perhaps add some new members from groups not currently participating.



