MSG to Show Hockey in 3D

MSG Media, the New York based production company, will telecast the March 24 Rangers-Islanders matchup from Madison Square Garden in 3D, the first network hockey telecast ever produced in 3D.



MSG (Madison Square Garden) is the first network in the U.S. to offer home viewers a live 3D sports telecast. In 1998, MSG was the first regular provider of sports coverage in high-definition television, producing all Knicks and Rangers home games in the format.



The game will be shot using 3ality Digital’s image-capturing technology, which integrates with existing broadcast equipment. 3ality Digital’s technology has been used in a number of recent 3D sports productions, including BSkyB's January Premiere League Soccer broadcast, the first live 3D broadcasts of NFL and college football games shown in theaters, and the 2010 Sony Open golf tournament. Gamecreek Video will provide a separate HD mobile video production unit for the game, working with 3ality Digital camera rigs and image processing systems. In the Theater at Madison Square Garden, RealD’s 3D stereoscopic Cinema Processing System will enable the audience to view the game in 3D via eyewear, screen and filtering technology. MSG will use Harris NetVX encoders and signal processing equipment that will be used to ensure synchronous transport of the 3DTV signals from Madison Square Garden to the network operations center.



The Rangers will host a special viewing party of this historic telecast at the Theater at Madison Square Garden that will include appearances by popular Rangers alumni Mark Messier, Adam Graves, Ron Duguay, Nick Fotiu, Ron Greschner, Dan Blackburn and others, as well as fan contests and giveaways . Tickets to the 3D screening are $20 and available at newyorkrangers.com via Ticketmaster. MSG HD subscribers with 3D compatible TV sets will be able to watch the telecast on a separate channel offered by Cablevision, and MSG is in discussions with other providers. For more information please visit msg.com/3D.



“MSG has been a leader in delivering emerging technology to our viewers, and a leader in high quality original programming, including a record 64 Emmy nominations this year,” said Michael Bair, president, MSG Media. “We were the first regular providers of high-definition sports telecasts with Knicks and Rangers games more than a decade ago, and we’re excited to continue this tradition of providing the most innovative and creative telecasts to our audience.”



MSG Media is a production and content development company for multiple distribution platforms, including content originating from MSG’s venues. MSG Media consists of the MSG Networks (MSG network, MSG Plus, MSG HD and MSG Plus HD) regional sports networks and the Fuse Networks (Fuse and Fuse HD), a national television network dedicated to music



MSG is in the middle of what it calls a “top to bottom” $500 million renovation of Madison Square Garden.