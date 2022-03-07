MRMC Recruits Graeme Kelly As Head Of Broadcast Products

LONDON—Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC) has recruited Graeme Kelly as MRMC’s new head of broadcast products.

“I am thrilled to welcome Graeme to the MRMC team and our expanding broadcast division,” commented Paddy Taylor, head of broadcast at MRMC. “His passion for product and his technical expertise are clear for all to see and I know that with Graeme on board our drive for excellence can only attain new heights.”

Kelly joins the Nikon Group company MRCM after more than a decade of experience at Grass Valley where he has been working on cutting edge of the industry-wide transition from SDI to IP.

Kelly joined Grass Valley in 2011 as principal engineer in the routing group, contributing architecture, hardware and FPGA designs to GV's highly successful Sirius Routing range. He led the team within GV working on both SDI and IP interfaced multiviewers helping the MV-8 Series become a cornerstone of GV's Live Production Business and as Senior Manager he also assumed responsibility for the software-defined Kaleido IP multiviewing platform.

Kelly earned a Masters Degree in Electronics and Physics from the University of Glasgow. He started his career at Snell & Wilcox as a Design Engineer and held various design and technical positions with a number of broadcast companies including Gennum, Sigma Designs and Vutrix before arriving at Grass Valley.

MRMC said Kelly will bring all of this vast experience to bear at MRMC working alongside Paddy Taylor, head of broadcast at MRMC and the broadcast team.

“This industry is constantly changing because of technology advances and the clever application of that technology by engineering and design teams collaborating on research, development and approach to market,” said Kelly. “I am very excited to be joining a company at the forefront of extending technology into live broadcast and to helping my colleagues at MRMC continue to inspire and innovate new products and services.”