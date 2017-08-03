MPEG LA Calling for ATSC 3.0 Patents

DENVER—With the ATSC 3.0 next-gen TV standard on the horizon, MPEG LA has put out a call for patents “essential to ATSC 3.0 standards” in order to create a joint license to the intellectual property of ATSC 3.0 developers.

“MPEG LA is pleased to begin the process of creating an efficient one-stop license offering access to key intellectual property rights that will help make ATSC 3.0’s benefits available to consumers without delay,” said Larry Horn, president and CEO of MPEG LA.

Anyone that believes they have patents essential to the ATSC 3.0 standards is invited to submit to MPEG LA by Sept. 8. Only issued patents will be included in the license; patent applications with claims that owners believe are essential to the ATSC 3.0 standards and likely to issue in a patent also may be submitted in order to participate in the license development process.

Visit MPEG LA’s website for more information regarding the submission process.

For a comprehensive list of TV Technology’s ATSC 3.0 coverage, see our ATSC3 silo.