MPEG-5 LCEVC Showcase Returns to IBC2023

LONDON—The MPEG-5 LCEVC Showcase will be returning to IBC2023 with demos of a variety of LCEVC-based use cases across broadcast, pay-tv, streaming, extended reality (XR), and cloud gaming from.

This year, the Showcase is being supported by more than 30 vendors, including encoders, media players, cloud transcoders, and online video platforms.

Booths A24 and B40 in Hall 5 (Content Everywhere) will showcase a growing ecosystem of products supporting the MPEG-5 LCEVC standard, offering video service providers, operators, and content owners the necessary tools to deploy the technology and leverage its benefits, the Showcase said.

LCEVC (Low Complexity Enhancement Video Coding) is the latest innovation by MPEG and ISO. Instead of replacing existing codecs, LCEVC enhances them, reducing both the costs and energy consumption of the transcoding process by up to 70%. It also provides higher quality, at up to 40% lower bitrates, with benefits that stack upon those of other methods to improve video compression, rather than being an alternative.

The 30-plus vendors are supporting the showcase, include Allegro DVT, AMD, Amlogic, Ateme, EZDRM, Harmonic, MainConcept, NVIDIA, RealTek, THEOPlayer, and V-Nova.

The demos during IBC2023 will present end-to-end systems for streaming and broadcast applications, with LCEVC showcased on commercially available encoders and decoded seamlessly on widely-used mobile devices, web browsers, and in the chipsets powering TVs and set-top-boxes.

One of the demos will cover a new VR/XR and Cloud Gaming pod, powered by NVIDIA technology, that will show how MPEG-5 LCEVC enables the scaling of ultra-low-latency pixel streaming use-cases like cloud gaming and immersive 6DoF entertainment. The LCEVC-enhanced HEVC and AV1 feature the latest NVIDIA RTX GPUs up to the RTX A6000 GPU to unlock the visual quality, bandwidth, and service reliability required for mass market adoption.

“It’s great to witness the momentum with industry giants stepping up to build an ecosystem that empowers video service providers to harness LCEVC’s capabilities across diverse media landscapes, facilitating next-gen video experiences with unmatched visual clarity, maximum cost efficiency, and ultra-responsive latency," said Guido Meardi, CEO of V-Nova.

“At NVIDIA, we are architecting the future of immersive applications by enabling top-tier rendering and streaming directly from the cloud. Our collaboration with V-Nova to optimize LCEVC support on NVIDIA GPUs will help enable these exciting pixel streaming applications at unprecedented scale,” said Rick Champagne, director, global media and entertainment industry marketing and strategy at NVIDIA.

For more information about LCEVC and to schedule appointments with the LCEVC team at IBC, visit LCEVC Showcase IBC2023.