MovieLabs Releases White Paper On Media Creation Interoperability

SAN FRANCISCO—MovieLabs, the technology joint venture of major Hollywood motion picture studios, has released a new white paper in its 2030 Vision Series, titled "Interoperability in Media Creation."

It explores the future of media production workflows as software and cloud infrastructure play a larger role in supporting creative work. The white paper provides the technical underpinnings for a new way creative teams can work by making it easier to assemble, manage, change and secure their workflows. For creative teams, this offers more choice in their tools and processes, enabling increased efficiency that gives time back for creative work, MovieLabs said.

The white paper focuses on interoperability and how it is a critical enabler for the 2030 Vision, emphasizing its increasingly pivotal role in shaping media production. Implementation of the interoperability principles in the paper can enable production teams to integrate diverse software tools, services and infrastructure in a seamless way. By achieving robust interoperability, studios and production teams can select and integrate the tools, vendors and infrastructure best aligned with each production’s unique requirements, reducing the need for custom engineering and integration efforts, it said.

“Creative teams are faced with historical levels of production complexity with more deliverables per title, rapidly changing technologies, and under tight schedules with a scarcity of talent and resources. To help meet these challenges, the industry needs to find ways to better support teams in their creative workflows, while also giving them the flexibility to adopt new technologies with less friction and risk,” said MovieLabs CTO Jim Helman.

“MovieLabs believes interoperability is the key to success and our proposed approach promises to reshape the landscape of media creation, ensuring that creative teams have the tools and capabilities they need to excel.”

The MovieLabs interoperability paper examines choice and collaboration, infrastructure freedom, efficiency and automation and actionable steps.

At IBC 2023, MovieLabs will host a panel with Hollywood studio leaders talking specifically about this approach to interoperability. MovieLabs CEO Richard Berger will be speaking with Yoshi Takashima, senior vice president of Advanced Technology at Sony Pictures, Anthony Guarino, executive vice president of Global Production and Studio Technology at Paramount, Eddie Drake, head of technology at Marvel Studios, Patty Hirsch, global executive vice president of Consumer Digital & Platforms at Warner Bros. Discovery and Michael Wise, senior vice president and CTO at Universal Pictures Saturday, Sept. 16 during an IBC 2023 session.