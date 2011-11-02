Mountain Lake PBS installs Granite 5000

Plattsburgh, NY-based Mountain Lake PBS (WCFE) installed a Broadcast Pix Granite 5000 live video production system as part of its transition to full HD production and distribution. The updated control room and studio produces a variety of local programs, including the weekly “Mountain Lake Journal” newsmagazine.

The PBS member station serves the Burlington-Plattsburgh market (DMA #95), which includes areas of Vermont, New York and Quebec. The Granite 5000, purchased through HB Communications, replaced an aging Grass Valley 200 switcher. The HD upgrade also included new Hitachi Z-HD5000 studio cameras, a Clear-Com intercom system and a Yamaha DM2000VCM digital audio mixer.

In addition, WCFE replaced its CRT monitor wall with two 50in LCDs, which are fed by Granite’s built-in Fluent-View. This provides a complete display for the technical director and producer. Likewise, the control room has smaller monitors for dedicated CG and audio use that are also fed by Fluent-View.