MotorTrend Launches on the Apple TV App in the U.S.

LOS ANGELES—MotorTrend Group, which is part of Warner Bros. Discovery, has announced that the MotorTrend streaming service is now available to customers in the U.S. in the Apple TV app.

MotorTrend subscribers can stream approximately 7,500 episodes of top series and specials.

“The availability of MotorTrend in the Apple TV app is the latest step in our distribution goal of making MotorTrend’s premium streaming video content catalog available to fans on all major platforms. We’re thrilled to now deliver the world’s best automotive entertainment, including the newest episodes of `Top Gear America,’ to customers directly through the Apple TV app,” said Mark Jocson, vice president, digital partnerships and distribution.

Starting on Sept. 14, customers can sign up for a seven-day free trial and subscribe directly to MotorTrend’s premium streaming content on the Apple TV app for $4.99 per month.

Subscribers to MotorTrend can watch online or enjoy offline downloads of their favorite shows on the Apple TV app. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share the MotorTrend subscription using their own Apple ID and password.