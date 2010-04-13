Motorola Unveils 3DTV Cable Box Upgrade

HORSHAM, PENN.: Motorola introduced 3DTV processing enhancements for its DCX cable set-tops. Moto says the upgrade circumvents folks from having to futz with on-screen menus to toggle between 2D and 3D viewing.



“Furthermore, all of this is done while maintaining the visual integrity of emergency broadcast messages, closed captioning or on screen displays while 3D video is playing,” Moto said.



The set-top maker developed the enhancement with the upcoming 3DTV roll-outs in mind, and that “there are several challenges to overcome to deliver 3D signals to the home using currently deployed infrastructure and devices.”



While frame-compatible 3D content can be passed through most set-tops and viewed on 3DTVs now, getting to the on-screen guide and menu in 3D mode “provides an unsettling experience for the consumer,” Moto said.



The 3D upgrade automatically detects 3DTV content and identifies the format for proper display, including on-screen text, graphics, closed captioning, electronic program guides and emergency alerts.



“As a result, the consumer will be able to seamlessly switch between 2D and 3D channels,” Moto said.



The set-tops support 3DTV over both MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 and are capable of 1080p24/30 output. Moto’s demoing the 3D-enabled set-tops in booth No. SU2912 at the NAB Show in Las Vegas through Thursday.



