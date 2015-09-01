MotoGP Race Broadcast in 4K

MADRID—Viewers of the recent Octo British Grand Prix got a bonus from Dorna Sports and BT Sports, as the two broadcasters collaborated to cover the MotoGP World Championship event in 4K with the use of Vislink equipment for a live wireless transmission.

Coverage of the Octo British Grand Prix

Vislink provided 19 UHD cameras to cover the track, including a high speed, super slow motion camera and wireless 4K cameras. The coverage was then made available to viewers on the BT Sport UHD channel.

Dorna Sports is an international sports management, marketing and media company headquartered in Madrid. BT Sports is the U.K. broadcasting partner for MotoGP. Vislink is a provider of advanced communication systems for broadcasters located in Hemel Hempstead, England.