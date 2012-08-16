Mosart to Launch Newscast Automation 3.0 at IBC

AMSTERDAM—At IBC 2012, Sept. 7-11, Mosart Medialab AS will introduce v.3.0 of its Newscast Automation system, with a range of new features and functions, including a redesigned graphical user interface (GUI) with full user configurability. Story elements such as cameras, clips, and graphics can easily be assigned to buttons for simple and quick access. A range of interface overviews also can be assigned to buttons, making the GUI a shot box for touchscreens and adaptable for a range of TV productions. Story scripts from the newsroom computer system are shown directly in the Mosart GUI, and Mosart operators can store clips and graphical elements in a pool ready for execution on request.

Newscast Automation 3.0 now also includes interfaces with Harris Nexio and Grass Valley K2 video servers; Calrec and Stagetec audio mixers; Casper, Xpression, and Pixelpower graphics; and Brainstorm virtual studio and Camerobot systems. The Mosart open-systems compatibility is extended with new support for Octopus and Annova's OpenMedia in addition to ENPS, iNEWS, Dalet News, and NorCom. Mosart now supports eight manufacturers of audio mixers, five manufacturers of vision mixers, nine brands of video servers, nine graphics systems, and six camera robotics systems—as well as simultaneous usage of gear from multiple camera robotic vendors.

This year Mosart launched a Virtual Audio Fader Panel that gives the director and production staff more control and a better overview of audio faders and levels — both those on air and those coming up next.

Mosart Multi Studio Solution

Content repurposing/reuse and media asset management (MAM) integration are enhanced with the Mosart delivery of news as-run information to continuity control systems such as Snell's Morpheus. Through the news as-run integration, continuity and MAM systems are now able to reuse individual stories or events from earlier recorded Mosart productions. Mosart can also be user-configured to query MAM systems for metadata information.

Mosart will also show its multi-studio solution software package for larger multi-studio broadcasters. The package consists of Mosart Media Router and Mosart Template Sharing and provides highly efficient, streamlined sharing of resources and coordination across several control rooms. Scarce resources such as video server ports and graphics engines can be shared for optimal use of infrastructure. Workflow for journalists and production staff is optimized across the broadcasting facilities through template sharing and an automated template database, making it possible to create templates that can be called by the journalists from the Newsroom Computer System (NRCS) throughout the organization and can be used in multiple control rooms. Mosart's system also integrates with studio management.

Mosart will be in Stand 5.C26.