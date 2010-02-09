Morris named president of Harris Broadcast Communications Business

International communications and information technology company Harris has named P. Harris Morris as president of its Broadcast Communications business, the company reports. Previously, Morris served as vice president and general manager of the media and workflow area of the Broadcast Communications business.

“I am pleased to have Harris Morris stepping into the role of president of Broadcast Communications,” said Howard L. Lance, chairman, president and CEO of Harris. “As vice president of our media and workflow business, he has spearheaded our strategy of taking existing hardware and software applications and developing new technology to address emerging media markets like digital out-of-home networks.”

Before joining Harris in January 2008, Morris served as chief strategy officer for the Thomson Learning Division of Thomson, where he played an instrumental role in the development of the company’s growth strategy for international channel expansion and digital products.

Previously, he was a partner and vice president for Bain and Company, a global business consulting firm. In his 13 years with Bain and Company, he helped a wide variety of global clients analyze markets, develop growth strategies, expand into international markets and drive operational efficiencies. His expertise centered on media, technology and telecommunications as well as consumer products and industrial sectors.

Morris has an MBA from Harvard University and a bachelor’s degree with distinction in economics and foreign affairs from the University of Virginia. As an author, his work has been published in Financial Times and Catalyst magazines.