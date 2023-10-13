More than 50 First-Time Exhibitors Join NAB Show New York

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Fifty-five leading-edge companies will exhibit for the first time at the 2023 NAB Show New York, held October 24-26 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, the organizers are reporting.

The news that there will be more than 50 first-time exhibitors continues a trend of more tech companies doing business at NAB Show New York. The amount of new exhibitors is up 65% from last year.

“The strong showing of first-time exhibitors is a testament to NAB Show New York’s commitment to connecting the most relevant products, practices and people propelling the broadcast, media and entertainment industry forward,” said Chris Brown, executive vice president and managing director, NAB Global Connections and Events.

This year, NAB Show New York will feature nearly 275 exhibitors. Major brands include Avid, Fujifilm, B&H, Cisco, Blackmagic Design, Grass Valley, Harmonic, LiveU, Panasonic Connect, Ross Video, Lawo, Evertz, Telestream, Canon, Imagine Communications and Maxon.

Open to all NAB Show New York attendees, the show floor includes the return of the Cine+Live Lab, presented in partnership with AbelCine, which is the convergence of cinema technology and live broadcasting. Business and tech come together on the Tech Chat Stage, to explore what industry innovators are doing and how they are doing it. New this year and exclusive-to-NAB Show New York is the Photo+Video Lab, designed for all who leverage a hybrid mix of equipment to capture and produce content.

Registration is available here.