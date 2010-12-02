More Folks are Watching Network Comedies

NEW YORK: Comedies are gaining ground with viewers this year, Nielsen said today. The audience measurer said this TV season’s new comedies show “a significant uptick in viewer engagement.” Nielsen determines viewer engagement based on recall of content within a specific episode.



Comedy recall was up 5 percent compared to the same point--mid-way through the fall season--last year. On average, Nielsen said new comedies are also out-performing new dramas in program engagement by 7 percent. “Mike & Molly” on CBS ranked first as the most engaging new program among all major demos. Overall, there is a 2 percent increase in program engagement for this season’s new shows versus last season.



2010 Top 5 Most Engaging New Series on Broadcast TV*

1 - “Mike & Molly,” CBS

2 - tie-“Raising Hope,” Fox

2 - tie-“Running Wilde,” Fox

2 - tie- “The Event,” NBC

5 - “No Ordinary Family,” ABC

*For new programs on broadcast primetime (ABC, CBS, CW, Fox and NBC) from Sept. 6, to Oct. 27, 2010 among people 13 and older.