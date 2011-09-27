Monroe Electronics appoints Jim Heminway as COO

Monroe Electronics and its Digital Alert Systems (DAS) subsidiary, suppliers of Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) equipment to the broadcast and cable industries, have announced the appointment of Jim Heminway as Monroe Electronics' COO. In this new position, Heminway will be responsible for developing both short-term and long-range growth strategies targeting further growth through the development of innovative products and new business opportunities.

Heminway joined Monroe Electronics nearly 14 years ago from Sigma International, a designer and manufacturer of advanced medical infusion devices. His work there encompassed all areas of manufacturing, engineering management, new product development, sales and marketing. During Heminway's tenure at Monroe Electronics, he recognized opportunities in the CATV Emergency Alert System market and oversaw the company's purchase of both Sprint North Supply's EAS business and Altronix, a manufacturer of cable video crawl equipment. In 2009, he negotiated the acquisition of Digital Alert Systems, adding the company to the growing divisions of Monroe Electronics.