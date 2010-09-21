Modulation Sciences Offers “Election Coverage” Special Pricing



Modulation Sciences Inc. (MSI) has announced that due to the volume of requests for the company’s Digital PROceiver IFB product for use in coverage of upcoming elections, it’s now making the technology available at a special discounted price.



Hallie Swerdlin, MSI president, said that the company had received a large number of calls who wanted to use the digital IFB technology offered by MSI, but didn’t have the budget to purchase the Digital PROceiver.



“We understand how critical the upcoming elections will be,” said Swerdlin. “We are committed to doing our part to support those efforts. We have reduced the price of the PROceiver by over 30 percent between now and the elections.”



MSI’s founder Eric Small added that in light of the customer support given his company during its lifetime, and the importance of the November elections this year, he felt that the price reduction was fully justified.



“This industry has supported MSI for three decades,” said Small. “If we can assist them to meet challenges in a tough economy; I think it’s the right thing to do.”



To take advantage of the price reduction, television stations should either contact an authorized MSI reseller or call Modulation Sciences at 800-826-2603.



