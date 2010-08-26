Modulation Sciences Expands Internationally



Modulation Sciences (MSI) announced Tuesday that it intends to begin marketing its products in Latin America. The company recently moved into new corporate and manufacturing facilities in Somerset, N.J.



"Given our improved and streamlined manufacturing process, we were able to significantly reduce our space requirements while maintaining the quality of our products, availability of components, and our reputation for impeccable customer service," said Hallie Swerdlin, MSI president.



MSI is widely known for its sophisticated analog BTSC stereo and SAP generators and modulation monitoring equipment but prior to the DTV transition expanded its product line to include an 8-VSB analyzer and a wireless IFB system, the "Digital Proceiver," which provides low delay programming and cueing information to talent in the field using a small part of a station's main ATSC signal. MSI's DSPversity is the only ATSC diversity receiver that I'm aware of. It has proven to be useful in receiving both ATSC video and audio (including IFB) in ENG helicopters under a wide range of conditions.



"We have met with several leading organizations in both Central and Latin America," Swerdlin said. "The initial reception has proven to be even more positive than we had expected. Strategically, we are well positioned to meet their immediate analog needs and we are certainly prepared to assist as they expand their digital capabilities."



U.S. broadcasters should not be concerned about MSI's expansion into international markets. Eric Small, MSI founder and chief technology officer, said that the company would continue to focus on serving the U.S. broadcast market and noted that improving MSI's production methods and reducing costs would be "the foundation we needed to open up new markets."



