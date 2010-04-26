MobiTV app offers live, on-demand TV for iPhone

MobiTV, a competitor to broadcaster’s ATSC Mobile DTV technology, has announced that its free MobiTV for iPhone application is now available in Apple’s App Store. The app gives iPhone users live sports, breaking news and entertainment with enhanced discoverability and interactive technologies.

Pricing starts at $10 for the one-month package, with three- and six-month offerings available for $25 and $45, respectively. A subscription consists of eight channels of live TV and 30-plus channels of on-demand content. These channels include live news on MSNBC and FOX News, financial and business news on CNBC and FOX Business, and full-length shows on MTV, Comedy Central, Disney Channel, NBC, VH1, ABC Mobile, Nickelodeon, SyFy, USA Mobile, CBS and others. Content can be streamed both on Wi-Fi and 3G networks.

MobiTV’s iPhone-only app competes with free apps for Apple’s new iPad. For example, the free ABC Player lets iPad users watch a number of that network’s shows for free, while the Netflix iPad app offers streaming TV shows and movies to subscribers with a Netflix unlimited membership.

MobiTV for iPhone is available for free in the App Store.