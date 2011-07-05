Mobile TV Group to equip pair of new HD mobile units with Artemis consoles

Mobile TV Group (MTVG) in Denver, CO, will install Calrec Artemis consoles with Bluefin2 high-density signal processing in its new 29HDX and 30HDX mobile units.

The Artemis consoles, which offer a lot of production capability in a small footprint, will provide sports production services primarily for major professional and college sports in the Rocky Mountain and Pittsburgh regions.

MTVG chose the Calrec Artemis to take advantage of its advanced technology, which includes integrated Hydra 2 networking for maximum I/O capacity and flexibility, and 64 faders on a truck-friendly, compact control surface.

Built on the same architecture as the Calrec Apollo console, the smaller Artemis is powered by Calrec's proprietary Bluefin2 HDSP, which enables it to offer substantial resources at multiple sample rates. The Hydra2 network uses high-capacity 8192 x 8192 crosspoint routers while making available multiple I/O units to provide analog, AES, MADI, SDI and Dolby E formats. All rely on copper or fiber connectivity and can be fitted with GPIO cards.

The Mobile TV Group operates one of the largest fleets of mobile production units in the United States. The MTVG fleet is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment. MTVG provides mobile units for more than 4000 sports and entertainment events each year.