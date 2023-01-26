Teradek Launches Prism Mobile Bonded Cellular 4K Video Encoder

IRVINE, Calif.—Teradek has launched Prism Mobile, a camera-back video encoder with integrated cellular bonding, delivering 4K HDR live video from the toughest network environments.

Teradek says it developed Prism Mobile “to provide better connectivity, seamless portability, and more reliable video contribution for professionals in the field.” It features two built-in high-performance cellular modems, and support for nine simultaneous network connections across WiFi, Ethernet, and Cellular offering the connectivity required for going live at sporting events, political rallies, and conferences, the company said.

“Prism Mobile solves three of the most common complaints we’ve heard from camera operators in the field: product size, power usage, and feature set,” said Michael Gailing, General Manager of Teradek’s Live business. “This is a no-compromise solution, allowing camera operators to stay nimble without sacrificing quality and functionality.”

Prism Mobile’s milled aluminum chassis weighs 1.9 lbs (864g) with Gold- or V-mount battery plates, which Teradek says is the lowest-SWaP (Size Weight and Power) encoder in its class, allowing camera operators to go live for long periods of time without the additional strain that heavy backpacks can produce.

When paired with Teradek’s Core Cloud orchestration platform, Prism Mobile enables users to remotely collaborate, control, archive, monitor, and distribute streams from virtually anywhere for quicker and more efficient production workflows.

Prism Mobile + Core Key Product Features and Benefits: