Mo-Sys Unveils StarTracker Mini and StarTracker Max

LONDON—Virtual production tech provider Mo-Sys Engineering has announced plans to introduce two new StarTracker products, the StarTracker Mini and the StarTracker Max.

The introduction of StarTracker Mini will expand the Mo-Sys range, increasing its market reach to a new generation of Virtual Production creators, the company said.

The StarTracker Max will allow Mo-Sys to offer improved camera tracking technology for professional broadcast and cinematic use in virtual productions.

Mo-Sys noted that its StarTracker solution is the world’s best-selling absolute tracking solution for broadcast and film virtual production and the new products reflect an extensive R&D effort to further improve them.

StarTracker Max has an all-new, compact form factor 3x smaller and significantly lighter than the original. Together with a detachable processor for convenient handling, gen lock sync and 120-degree wide-angle tracking, StarTracker Max will deliver twice the tracking accuracy of the current StarTracker.

Furthermore, auto alignment technology will simplify set-up and ensure ultra-precise studio calibration. With rapid star map discovery, a new user-friendly interface (iOS and Android) and simple D-Tap power inlet, Mo-Sys said that StarTracker Max is designed to set a new standard for set-and-forget professional tracking.

Designed and manufactured in the UK by Mo-Sys, StarTracker Mini incorporates a robust wide-angle IR camera which is immune to studio lighting and provides the ideal solution for office-type Virtual Production spaces utilizing green screen, lower cost LED walls, or projectors. A powerful processing unit is integrated within the all-new miniature design for maximum freedom of unintrusive mounting to cameras, pedestals, jibs and gimbals.

As part of the upgrades, Mo-Sys has also announced an exchange program allowing StarTracker Mini customers to trade-in their Mini for a StarTracker Max as their business grows, protecting their investment in Mo-Sys tracking technology.

StarTracker Mini is designed specifically for studio spaces with ceiling heights up to 3.5 meters, and floor space up to 10 square meters. This new low-cost tracking system will use the same Mo-Sys lens calibration system as the current StarTracker, and is set to unleash the imaginative possibilities of YouTubers, streamers and creative industries taking their first steps into Virtual Production, the company said.

In addition, Mo-Sys has launched a StarTracker Max exchange program that allows customers who order a current StarTracker to benefit from a free exchange to StarTracker Max when stocks are available.