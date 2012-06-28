‘MLB Tonight’ Switches to Grass Valley Kayenne

SAN FRANCISCO: MLB Network, the 24/7 cable television home of Major League Baseball, available in approximately 70 million homes, has purchased a new Grass Valley Kayenne Video Production Center switcher to serve at the heart of a newly upgraded high-definition video production control room to support its Emmy Award-winning flagship studio program, “MLB Tonight.”



In January, MLB Network took delivery of a large frame (4.5 M/E) Kayenne system with a 4 M/Epanel. The Kayenne now installed includes: 96 inputs, 48 outputs, six keyers per M/E channel (30 total), FlexiKey (programmable clean feed mode), and DoubleTake (split M/E mode). DoubleTake effectively increases the number of M/Es to a total of up to 10, within an 8 RU frame.



A Grass Valley customer since it launched in January 2009, MLB Network’s facility also features a collaborative editing environment based on 15 Grass Valley Aurora editing systems and multiple Grass Valley K2 HD media servers, configured as a flexible and highly reliable storage area network, and is one of the largest K2/Aurora systems in the world.



