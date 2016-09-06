MLB Network Calls UP Ericsson’s PIERO Graphics Software

STOCKHOLM—Ericsson’s PIERO real-time sports graphics software is heading to the big leagues, as Ericsson has signed a multi-year contract with MLB Network to provide its graphics service.

PIERO is a sports graphics software that is integrated with major sports data providers to enable data visualization. A range of graphical effects can be added to videos, including markers, counters, heat maps, formations and 3D flyarounds for either live productions or highlight shows. PIERO Augmented Reality is the latest addition to the PIERO product suite and allows broadcasters to go beyond 2D graphics.

MLB Network will utilize the PIERO system across all of its programming as the MLB season heads into the home stretch.