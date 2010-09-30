Miranda Technologies features Densité solid-state stereo 3-D media player

Miranda Technologies highlighted its Densité HMP-1801 single-card, solid-state stereoscopic 3-D media player at IBC2010.

The HMP-1801 media player uses CompactFlash for robust media storage, with instant playout of 1080i and 720p HD or SD.

The player includes media workflow tools for clip ingest, content management and playback with playlist support. Content is loaded via a 10/100Mb Ethernet media transport port, and a copy of the output is available as a confidence monitoring stream over IP.

Automated control is available via GPIs or by RS-422 using the VDCP protocol. The player also can be controlled manually using Miranda’s iControl GUI.