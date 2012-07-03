Miranda provides total control, visibility at WNJU Telemundo 47

WNJU "Telemundo 47" New York has completed a facilitywide upgrade to a significant portion of the WNJU operation and includes Miranda infrastructure, routing, multiviewers and central monitoring and control systems. As the Telemundo Network's flagship station, New Jersey-based WNJU wanted to provide the greater New York Hispanic community with full HD services as well as put in place technology that would enable it to more efficiently manage content for multiplatform delivery.

Miranda's system includes an NVISION 8280 router frame populated with input/output cards that feed the entire facility, including a wide array of Miranda's Kaleido-X and Kaleido-X16 multiviewers. Multiple Densite 3 frames house cascaded Kaleido modular cards that feed the main control room monitor. The eight-display monitor wall provides a single reference point for full operational visibility, all of which can be conveniently controlled with a Miranda RCP-200 control panel.

Miranda's iControl provides comprehensive facility monitoring and control, including all Densite modular products installed throughout the facility.