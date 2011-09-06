Miranda Awarded NBCUniversal Routing Contract



NBCUniversal has awarded a multi-year contract to Miranda Technologies to provide signal routing equipment for the network’s operations throughout the United States. The company will be using Miranda’s new Nvision routing system, with installations at NBCUniversal’s main facilities in New York and Los Angeles, as well as in other network production points.



“We went through a very comprehensive review of router technology, and Miranda offers the routing systems and support that best meet our immediate needs, as well as a development road map which addresses our future requirements”, said Ian Trombley, NBCUniversal’s executive vice president of technical operations.



The initial installation is slated at the network’s “30 Rock” New York facility and involves deployment of Miranda’s Nvision 8500 hybrid router and Nvision 9000 control system. The operation has been planned to avoid disruption to normal network operations.



