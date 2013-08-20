MIRA Mobile Television adds two more Calrec Omega consoles to OB fleet

MIRA Mobile Television has acquired two additional Calrec Omega digital audio consoles for two of its OB trucks.

The addition of the new boards brings MIRA's total number of Calrec consoles to seven. The trucks with the recently installed Omega consoles are scheduled to work Major League Soccer, Major League Baseball and National Football League games.

"The improvement over the previously installed audio consoles in these trucks is a quantum leap," said Bill Duncan, director of engineering for MIRA Mobile. "Even something as simple as flexible GPI control was not possible with the previous consoles. The Calrec consoles make managing a 5.1 production much more convenient, almost easy. And with the previous consoles weighing in at about 600lbs, we believe the Omega consoles have significantly lowered the weight of each trailer, which is always a critical concern when considering equipment purchases in the OB market."

With the Omega consoles, MIRA Mobile now has AES and MADI I/O capability, the ability to route signals and save setup files within the console, and a dramatic increase in the number of inputs and outputs.

One of the consoles, which has a 128 x 128 MADI interface, 96 x 96 AES I/O, and 96 x 96 analog I/O, was installed in truck M-5 in December 2012 and went on to cover professional basketball games, followed by college basketball. The second console, which has 128 x 128 AES I/O and 96 x 96 analog I/O, was installed in truck M-4 in June and immediately began covering international soccer matches.

"We installed the latest consoles ourselves under a very tight timeline, but we were comfortable enough with the equipment that we knew we could do it, especially given the impressive degree of support we always get from Calrec," said Duncan.

See Calrec at IBC 2013 Stand 8.C58.