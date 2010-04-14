MIPTV: Orange 3D via IP on tap for May



Orange France said this week it will launch a fulltime dedicated 3D channel next month, starting with the Grand Slam Tournament at Roland Garros. Some details of the launch were made at the MIPTV confab now underway in Cannes, France.



Orange France said the new venue (dubbed "Orange 3D") will be initially available to its IPTV subscribers who currently have broadband access. Orange notes that it has been engaging in 3D productions and tests for the past two tennis events at Roland Garros — although this is the first time it will be broadcast live on a "regular" 3D-dedicated channel.



And when tennis is not the name of the game (which is most of the time), Orange 3D will continue as much coverage as possible of various sports, entertainment specials and documentaries that can technically be aired in 3D.



