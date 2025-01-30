Mindshow Unveils Real-Time Virtual Production Platform

LOS ANGELES—The real-time CG animation company Mindshow has unveiled its virtual production platform and announced the appointment of former Hulu executive David Baron as chief operating officer.

The new virtual production platform builds on Mindshow’s proven track record in working with such entertainment brands and studios as Mattel, ESPN, Netflix, Pepsi, and Original Pictures, to deliver high-quality animation, the company reported.

"Every step of animation requires a specialized tool—from assets to previsualization to rendering and review. This technical fragmentation bottlenecks creativity costing production teams time and money," said Sharon Bordas, CEO of Mindshow. “Mindshow is purpose-built to integrate a growing ecosystem of virtual production capabilities as rapidly as cutting-edge content tools and technology hit the market, making studio-quality animation immediate and intuitive through a single platform.”

In launching the new platform, the company noted that the $400 billion animation industry currently demands massive teams and six-figure investments per minute of content due to linear production constraints. With the market soaring to $600 billion by 2032 (Statista, 2024), Mindshow said it is now enabling real-time animation that maximizes the value of existing brand IP.

Mindshow platform merges real-time rendering with asset ingest and character animation tools accessible across the entire production pipeline—from storyboarding to final pass, the company reported. Directors step into virtual studio sets through mixed reality (MR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets, including the Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest, to instantly utilize a flexible toolkit with full creative control.

Key features and capabilities include:

Advanced Voice Integration: Proprietary lip-sync technology converts pre-recorded audio into stylized animated facial performances and character movements.

Virtual Studio Cameras: Directors capture unlimited angles with multiple cameras with industry-standard lens settings, enabling iterations for instant control and review.

Seamless Motion Capture (mocap): Generates real-time character expression leveraging industry-standard mocap suits to rapidly evolving camera tracking solutions like Meta Quest.

Asset Integration Pipeline: Existing character libraries are easily converted into 3D models that are rigged for performance, maximizing the value of brand assets.

Initial response from some users was positive. "Character authenticity lives in the details—a subtle expression, a defining gesture, a signature movement," said Carrie LeGrand, head of production at Mattel. "From creating innovative swim mechanics for Enchantimals to dynamic race tracks for Hot Wheels, Mindshow's real-time mocap and character animation tools allow us to perfect every performance while maximizing our existing character libraries. This creative precision has been transformative for Mattel, maintaining brand integrity across global studio collaborations."

The addition of streaming veteran David Baron as COO is part of Mindshow’s commitment to scaling its enterprise software platform, the company stressed.

A founding executive at Hulu, Baron also held leadership roles at Fox Digital Media, Paramount, and Microsoft, bringing decades of media innovation expertise.

"Content distribution hit a historic inflection point when streaming put libraries of content at viewers' fingertips. Mindshow brings that same accessibility to creation,” said Baron. "Brands can now move from concept to delivery in one production cycle, turning characters into multi-platform properties across social, streaming, previsualization, and beyond. For the business of animation, this changes everything."

Baron joins CEO Sharon Bordas, who has led Mindshow's evolution from full-service production company to enterprise-scale software solution, backed by 40+ industry experts spanning animation, technology, VFX, gaming, and media. Mindshow’s leadership team, bringing experience from Illumix, ZOIC LABS, MTV and Stoopid Buddy Studios, includes CTO Bibhash Biswas, VP of Content Production & Development Megan Kelly, and VP of Production Jessica Campbell.

"The future of animation lies in smart production technology that scales with creative ambition,” said Bordas. "Mindshow's secret to staying ahead of the curve for global brand partners? We embraced VR as more than a consumer experience, but as a breakthrough enterprise tool changing the animation game.”

Mindshow is now available for licensing to select entertainment companies, sports organizations, and consumer brands while continuing to offer its full-service production suite through its Los Angeles-based studio.