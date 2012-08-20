Miller-Bell Media Productions transitions to HD with JVC ProHD camera

When Miller-Bell Media Productions, in Lancaster, CA, earlier this year decided to transition to HD production and a tapeless workflow, co-owner Gary Bell selected the JVC GY-HM710 ProHD camera.

Miller-Bell produces a variety of television commercials and infomercials, as well as corporate and government video projects. For a small shop like Miller-Bell, perception is everything, and a small camcorder simply does not provide the professional appearance required. While the GY-HM710 is smaller and lighter than earlier shoulder-mount models, Bell said its large lens and flip-out LCD screen makes a serious impression on his clients.

The GY-HM710 records to inexpensive, nonproprietary SDHC media cards. As a result, Bell can shoot footage and provide instant playback for his clients. “The LCD on the camcorder is so clear, they are just blown away,” he said.

Miller-Bell is also seeing a decline in operating cost savings with the use of SDHC cards. He estimated saving about $500 on tape this year, and with JVC’s native file recording, Bell does not need to spend time transcoding footage for editing.