Miller Introduces New Tripods

CEDAR GROVE, N.J.— Miller Camera Support has announced a new lightweight line of camera tripods called the Air Tripod System range, which includes the Air Alloy System (3001) and Air Carbon Fibre System (3005). The company said its new Air range is ‘designed for shooting on-the-go in confined, challenging locations that require a versatile, lightweight tripod system that can be set up in a matter of seconds.’



The Air Alloy System is designed to provide the single operator with a complete run-and-gun system. Known in-house as the “little brothers” of Miller’s range of Compass tripods, Miller’s Air Tripod Systems are intended for rugged, outdoor conditions. Each system consists of an Air Fluid Head and a variant of the Solo 75 2-Stage Tripod. The Air Fluid Head, in a magnesium alloy housing, comes with two positions of selectable counterbalance and a dual pan handle option. Both systems have the ability to support payloads ranging from 5.5 pounds (2.5 kilograms) to 11 pounds (five kilograms), according to Miller.



The Air Alloy System (3001) consists of the Air Fluid Head and the Solo 75 2-Stage Alloy Tripod, which is designed to provide the single operator with a complete run-and-gun system. Selectable leg angle locks ensure rapid stabilization at any height, with the tripod said to be capable of extending from 9.2 inches (234 millimeters) to 64 inches (1625 millimeters). Its new rapid lock system can lock or unlock with less than one quarter of a turn.



The Air Carbon Fibre System (3005) consists of the Air Fluid Head and the Solo 75 2-Stage Carbon Fibre Tripod. The Air Carbon Fibre System has the same features as Air Alloy System but at a lighter weight, totaling at 9.9 pounds (4.5 kilograms) versus the Air Alloy System’s weight of 10.8 pounds (4.9 kilograms).