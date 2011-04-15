Mike Descoteau moves up at Wohler

Wohler Technologies has appointed Mike Descoteau as VP of sales for North America. As such, he is responsible for Wohler's sales operations throughout the eastern United States and Canada, and reports directly to Kim Templeman-Holmes, Wohler's EVP of worldwide sales.

Prior to joining Wohler, Descoteau served as director of sales and marketing for CBT Systems, a leading TV systems integration, design and consulting firm. He also served as general manager and sales manager for Riedel Communications, a provider of digital intercom and communication solutions.

Other previous positions include director of broadcast services for Masque Sound, broadcast sales manager for Dale Pro Audio, and VP of sales broadcast for Solid State Logic. Descoteau has a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Plymouth State College.