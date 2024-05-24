Midwest Regional Broadcasters Clinic Announces Agenda

The Midwest Regional Broadcasters Clinic (MRBC) announced its agenda for the clinic being held Tuesday, Sept. 10, and Wednesday, Sept. 11, in Middleton, Wis.

As Radio World reported in January , the MRBC, previously referred to as the Madison Clinic, is now the joint effort of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association (WBA) and the Minnesota Broadcasters Association (MBA).

Both TV and radio sessions will be held on Tuesday, with Wednesday featuring topics relevant to all broadcast engineers.

TV sessions on Tuesday include:

“SMPTE 2110: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly,” with Ken Striver, Telestream

“What’s Up and What’s New With ATSC,” presented by Jing Zhougavin, Harmonic

“Media Over IP in the Cloud,” with Jason O'Malley, Amazon Web Services

Radio sessions on Tuesday include:

“Why Worry About Your Air Chain?” presented by Mike Pappas, Orban Labs

“Achieving Signal Alignment for FM and HD SFN Across Wide Area IP Networks,” with Keyur Parikh, GatesAir

“AI in Radio 2024 — A Demonstration,” offered by Bill Bennett, ENCO

Wednesday offerings for both radio and TV engineers feature sessions on site safety and physical security, integrating legacy transmitters into a modern broadcast infrastructure, backup power solutions and a roundtable discussion on planning for personnel succession.

The Society of Broadcast Engineers will also hold its membership meeting at the clinic on

Wednesday with an awards event that evening.