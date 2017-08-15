MidcoSN Acquires Calrec Brio and RP1 Systems

HEBDEN BRIDGE, ENGLAND—It will be a team effort for Calrec’s RP1 remote audio production system and Brio audio console at MidcoSN, a regional broadcaster covering high school and college sports in the Midwest. The two systems will work in tandem to provide centralized production to the broadcaster that covers North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and soon Lawrence, Kan.

With the new Calrec equipment, MidcoSN will be able to centralize key audio production tasks at its main studio, allowing engineers to mix shows from the studio. The RP1 box was installed in MidcoSN’s new Ford Transit 350 van to provide on-scene DSP for generating monitor mixes and IFBs. This allows for the network to send all raw camera and audio feeds back to the studio over its IP-based fiber backbone.

The Brio-RP1 deployment is part of MidcoSN’s long-term strategy to expand its remote production operation, with plans to add additional control rooms and OB vehicles.

MidcoSN is a division of triple-play provider Midco.