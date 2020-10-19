Microsoft to Provide Cloud Tech for CES 2021

ARLINGTON, Va.—The Consumer Technology Association has announced that Microsoft will serve as the technology partner for CES 2021, which for the first time will be an all-digital event. This will include solutions, support and the underlying cloud technologies needed for bringing CES 2021 content to virtual attendees.

The CES conference brings together the global tech community, sharing information on the latest technology development, new products and industry leaders’ insights. Microsoft is providing its Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Power Platform systems to support the conference’s exhibitor showcases, media events, programming, networking events and more, per CTA.

Gary Shapiro, CTA president and CEO, said they selected Microsoft for its “technical expertise, global scale and experience in creating compelling digital event [sic].”