Microsoft Rises on the Cloud
HAMBURG, GERMANY—Felix Richter of Statista visualized the trajectory of Microsoft's cloud revenues, on track to hit more than $20 billion in fiscal 2017 (running through June, 2018). The target was set last year by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella for the company's commercial cloud services, including Office 365 commercial, Azure, Dynamics Online, and others, Richter noted.
