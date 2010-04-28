Microsoft readies Shipment of 720p Notebook Cam



Microsoft said it's on track to begin shipping its first HD cam designed for notebook computers in a couple of weeks. The LifeCam HD6000 is the portable version of earlier Microsoft 720p cams in its 5000 series that are designed for desktop PCs.



The 16:9 aspect-ratio HD6000, like its desktop cousins, has auto focus and Microsoft's proprietary "TrueColor" technology — and features a 360-degree rotation capability. The PC maker said the notebook cam is 720p with up to 30 fps.



The 8.6 oz. unit measures 1.9 x 8 x 5.6 inches and will ship only in the United States for now. Amazon and other on-line retailers have been taking pre-orders for several weeks. MSRP is $60.



The LifeCam HD6000 also can record and playback in 720p. Live transmission of 720p (or any cam video, for that matter), as usual depends on broadband connections on both ends, monitors, and other variables.



