Me-TV standardizes on Thomson system

Weigel Broadcasting has standardized on a channel delivery system from Thomson Video Networks for its new Me-TV (Memorable Entertainment Television) classic TV network. Affiliates of Me-TV will use a complete solution based on Thomson's Sapphire broadcast server and Grass Valley ViBE EM2000 encoders. Me-TV is designed to air on the digital subchannels of local stations with plans to expand nationally after becoming a familiar part of the Chicago broadcast scene.

The system from Thomson Video Networks provides automated time delay, network program substitution, frame-accurate ingest, local commercial insertion, logos and an Emergency Alert System (EAS). Me-TV deploys ViBE MPEG-2 encoders at the network feed before uplink to Me-TV affiliates, where the Sapphire channel-in-a-box server provides switcher, video server and branding functionality to complete the end-to-end solution. Weigel's rollout of systems to affiliates began in March and will continue through 2011.

Sapphire's architecture enables operators to record, store and play back multiple streams. With frame-accurate switching support for MPEG-2 or H.264 channels and easy integration with automation and traffic systems, Sapphire combines video server features with the functions of a master control switcher, a graphics inserter and a CG, making it a versatile channel-in-a-box or VOD platform.